JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Rajasthan HC to take up Sachin Pilot's plea against disqualification today
Business Standard

Congress accuses BJP of horse-trading to topple party's govt in Rajasthan

The party also suspended rebel MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the party for allegedly being involved in the conspiracy to topple the government

Topics
Rajasthan govt | Gajendra Singh Shekhawat | Randeep Surjewala

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Family plots
Randeep Surjewala said chief whip Mahesh Joshi has given a complaint to the Special Operation Group for registration of FIR in the matter.

The Congress on Friday demanded that a case be lodged against BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, accusing him of being involved in horse trading of Rajasthan MLAs.

The party also suspended rebel MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the party for allegedly being involved in the conspiracy to topple the government.
 

AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that two audio recordings have surfaced in which the MLA Sharma, union minister Shekhawat and a BJP leader Sanjay Jain are purportedly talking about the "conspiracy" to topple the government.

He demanded an FIR against the three and their arrest.

Surjewala said chief whip Mahesh Joshi has given a complaint to the Special Operation Group for registration of FIR in the matter.

Sharma has, however, denied the allegations. When the audio tapes surfaced on Thursday, he had termed them as fake and said the voice in it was not his.
First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 12:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU