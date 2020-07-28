Rajasthan govt revises proposal to Guv seeking Assembly session from Jul 31

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to media outisde Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on Friday.

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday forwarded a revised recommendation to Governor Kalraj Mishra for calling an assembly session from July 31 after the Cabinet discussed the points raised by the governor on the issue.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"The revised note was forwarded to the Raj Bhawan on Tuesday after approval from the Cabinet," official sources said.

They said the government has not mentioned in the note whether it wants to seek vote of confidence in the assembly session.

They said the Cabinet has maintained the same date of July 31 for holding the session.
