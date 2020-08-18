JUST IN
Rajasthan MLA who attended Assembly session tests Covid-19 positive

Rajasthan's Phalodi MLA Pabbaram Vishnoi, who attended the Vidhan Sabha session on Friday, has tested COVID-19 positive on Monday, confirmed officials

Rajasthan Assembly | Rajasthan government

IANS  |  Jaipur 

His and his grandson's corona test report has come positive and hence they are now home quarantined. The MLA has appealed to all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Vishnoi had gone to attend the Assembly session on Friday and he met many legislators in the Assembly.

First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 12:35 IST

