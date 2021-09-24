Rajnath lauds Yogi, says mere mention of his name gives criminals shivers

-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday heaped praises on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said no one can cast doubts on his honesty.
Addressing a gathering in Maharajganj in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Singh said mere mention of Adityanath's name gives criminals the shivers.
Singh, a senior BJP leader, unveiled a statue of Adityanath's religious guru Avaidyanath here.
Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls early next year.
