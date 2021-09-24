Rajnath lauds Yogi, says mere mention of his name gives criminals shivers

Defence Minister on Thursday heaped praises on Chief Minister and said no one can cast doubts on his honesty.

Addressing a gathering in Maharajganj in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Singh said mere mention of Adityanath's name gives criminals the shivers.

Singh, a senior BJP leader, unveiled a statue of Adityanath's religious guru Avaidyanath here.

goes to assembly polls early next year.

