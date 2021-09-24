JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North

Yogi will lead BJP in assembly polls, issue of next CM 'settled': Dy CM
Business Standard

Rajnath lauds Yogi, says mere mention of his name gives criminals shivers

Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls early next year.

Topics
Rajnath Singh | Yogi Adityanath | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Maharajganj (UP) 

Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday heaped praises on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said no one can cast doubts on his honesty.

Addressing a gathering in Maharajganj in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Singh said mere mention of Adityanath's name gives criminals the shivers.

Singh, a senior BJP leader, unveiled a statue of Adityanath's religious guru Avaidyanath here.

Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls early next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, September 24 2021. 17:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU