Channi holds talks with Cong leaders in Delhi on cabinet formation

-
ALSO READ
Charanjit Singh Channi: Third-time MLA to play the Dalit card in Punjab
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
Govt says no proposal under consideration to waive farmer loans
SC Commission issues notice to Punjab govt over thrashing of Dalit female
Cong picks Channi as Punjab CM, first Dalit to get the top spot in state
-
Punjab's new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi held talks with Congress leaders in the national capital on Tuesday about cabinet formation.
Channi, his two deputies Sukhjinder Randhawa and O P Soni, along with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and held deliberations.
AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat was also present during the meeting.
The Congress also approved the names of Pargat Singh and Yoginder Pal Dhingra as new general secretaries of the Punjab Congress Committee.
Gulzar Inder Chahal was appointed as the PPCC treasurer, according to an official AICC statement.
Channi, his two deputies and Sidhu earlier met veteran party leader Ambika Soni at her residence.
They met Venugopal at his residence along with Rawat and discussed the formulation of the new Punjab Cabinet.
Channi and others were to meet Rahul Gandhi, but the meeting could not take place as he is not in Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU