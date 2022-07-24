Rift in Chhattisgarh Cong: CM Baghel, rival Deo to meet top leadership

-
ALSO READ
People of UP fed up with politics of caste, religion: Bhupesh Baghel
Rahul Gandhi should take charge as Congress president: Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh CM to meet Amit Shah, to discuss GST impact on state resources
National Herald case: Surjewala, Baghel detained during Congress protest
Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi, seeks GST compensation for 10 more years
-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his cabinet colleague and rival T S Singh Deo will meet the Congress high command here on Sunday amid the continuing turf war between the two.
Baghel is likely to raise with the Congress leadership the issue of his differences with state minister Singh Deo, who he alleges has given the BJP a handle to attack the party, sources said.
Deo had recently tendered his resignation as Panchayat Minister, saying no funds were made available to his department and hence no work could be undertaken on the PM Awas Yojna to provide houses to the poor.
Baghel is in Delhi to participate in the Congress' strategy meet ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. He is the chief observer for the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh slated later this year.
Singh Deo, who was in Bhopal, too left for Delhi on Saturday and will be seeking a meeting with the top Congress leaders, sources close to him said.
The development suggested that the tussle between the two Congress leaders was intensifying with Assembly elections more than a year away.
On July 16, Singh Deo resigned as the minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, though he retained his other portfolios.
In June 2021, the rivalry between Baghel and Singh Deo had come to the fore for a brief period after Baghel completed half term as chief minister.
Singh Deo's supporters claimed that as per an understanding reached in 2018, he was supposed to take over after Baghel completed half of his term.
While Singh Deo later backed down after both the leaders visited Delhi and met the party high command, recently he voiced opposition to coal mine projects in the Hasdeo Arand forest area of Surguja district, and hinted that the truce was over.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU