Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi, seeks GST compensation for 10 more years

-
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh CM to meet Amit Shah, to discuss GST impact on state resources
People of UP fed up with politics of caste, religion: Bhupesh Baghel
Rahul Gandhi should take charge as Congress president: Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh in 2021: Baghel govt faced Naxal violence, protests by tribals
Ashok Gehlot to meet Chhattisgarh CM Baghel over coal crisis in Rajasthan
-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue the present compensation grant system of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for another ten years.
In a letter written to PM Modi on Thursday, Baghel also said that the Central Government should make an alternative permanent arrangement for compensation of revenue to the producing states at the earliest.
Stating that discontinuation of GST compensation grant is a huge economic loss for producing states like Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister said, "Being a manufacturing state, our contribution in the development of the country's economy is much more than those states which have been benefited in the GST tax system due to higher consumption of goods and services."
He said that if the GST compensation is not continued beyond June 2022, then Chhattisgarh is likely to face a revenue loss of nearly Rs 5,000 crore in the upcoming year.
"Similarly, many other states will also face revenue shortfall in the coming year. Due to this, it would be difficult to arrange for a shortfall in funds for the ongoing public welfare and development works in the state," he said.
In his letter, Baghel also gave the reference of the pre-budget consultation meetings for Budget 2022-23 chaired by the Union Finance Minister with the Chief Ministers and Finance Ministers, which was held in New Delhi in December 2021.
The Chief Minister said that after the implementation of the GST tax system, the autonomy of states in shaping tax policies have become very limited and there is not much revenue-related potential in the tax revenue other than commercial tax.
"Although, every effort is being made by us towards revenue generation, however, the present compensation grant system should be continued for the next 10 years to recover from the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the economy of states and till the time actual benefits of the GST tax system are realized," he added.
He has also appealed to the Central Government to device an alternate permanent mechanism to compensate for the shortfall in revenue for manufacturing states.
The Chief Minister expressed hope that the Prime Minister will agree with the concerns of states and will act in the spirit of cooperative federalism to resolve the important issue involving the interests of all states.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU