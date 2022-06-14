National Herald case: Surjewala, Baghel detained during Congress protest

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi should take charge as Congress president: Bhupesh Baghel
People of UP fed up with politics of caste, religion: Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh in 2021: Baghel govt faced Naxal violence, protests by tribals
Chhattisgarh CM to meet Amit Shah, to discuss GST impact on state resources
Chhattisgarh CM in Delhi, likely to meet Congress high command
-
Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday during their protest in the national capital over Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.
"Our protest will continue. What happened to ED cases against BJP leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma and Narayan Rane?. I have been detained," Chief Minister Baghel told reporters here
"Police have made arrangements like we did yesterday. We are fully prepared and have requested the protest organizers to hold gatherings at the designated place which is Jantar Mantar. We had detained 449 people yesterday who were later released," Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).
Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot slammed the central government over the police action on Congress leaders and workers.
"No one can imagine the pressure from the government on Delhi Police. We can manage with section 144, but you cannot stop us from coming into the AICC office. The situation in the country is very serious. People coming on roads on Ram Navami and Friday namaz," Gehlot told ANI.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi arrived at the ED office in the national capital on Tuesday for the second time to join the probe in the money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.
Prior to reaching the ED office, he visited the Congress headquarters along with sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to join the protest.
The Congress's "Satyagraha protest" - against what it claimed was the alleged misuse of the probe agencies by the Centre - began early on Monday. Sloganeering, demonstrations, posters, air balloons were seen at party headquarters and other parts of the national capital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU