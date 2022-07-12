RJD asks Nitish Kumar to demand special status of state from PM Modi

A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Patna, the on Monday asked Chief Minister to take the opportunity to demand special status of the state and central status for the Patna University from him.

national spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said: "PM is coming in Patna on Tuesday. It is a good moment for us but our Chief Minister should demand special status for Bihar, which is a long standing demand for us."

"During the 2020 Assembly election, PM had made many promises and people of are eagerly waiting for those promises to get fulfilled. It will be great moment for every person of if Prime Minister will announce special status for from the premises of Vidhan Sabha," he said.

"Prime Minister and CM had promised about 19 lakh jobs in the run up to the 2020 Assembly election. He should reveal the number of jobs given in the last 2 years. The NDA has 39 out of 40 MPs... still long lists of promises are pending till now. PM Modi should speak on it," he added.

Citing a famous Hindi film song, Tiwari said: "Jo Wada Kiya Hai Wo Nibhana Padega, Nahi To Ye Bihar Ki Janata Hai, Aapko 2024 Me Satta Se Jana Padega (You will have to fulfil the promises you made, otherwise these are the people in Bihar, they will ensure you lose power in 2024)."

--IANS

ajk/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)