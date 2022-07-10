Shinzo Abe killing points to possible pitfalls of Agnipath scheme: TMC

-
ALSO READ
Japan votes for key election in shadow of Shinzo Abe's assassination
90-member task force to probe murder of Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe
World mourns as former Japan PM Shinzo Abe succumbs to bullet wounds
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher, gains capped by ex-PM Abe shooting
Who was Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving Japanese PM who died today?
-
The Trinamool Congress has cautioned the Central government against the Agnipath scheme, pointing to the fact that Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated by a short-service ex-serviceman.
The party claimed that the killing underlined the possible pitfalls of the controversial defence recruitment programme.
The state BJP, however, rejected the apprehension saying no Indian ex-servicemen had ever been involved in any such incident.
"The death of Abe at the hands of an ex-serviceman has only validated the fears of the people over the Agnipath scheme," the TMC's mouthpiece Jago Bangla' (Wake up, Bengal) said in an article on Saturday.
The attacker lost his job in the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force after three years of service and he was not getting any pension, it claimed.
Agniveers too would not get any pension after their four-year service period is over, the article pointed out.
"The BJP is playing with fire in the name of Agnipath scheme. We have seen what has happened in Japan. An ex-serviceman killed the former Prime Minister," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said on Sunday.
The BJP said that such apprehensions are baseless.
"We have never heard of any such incident in which an ex-serviceman of our country is involved. The TMC is just trying to politicise the matter," state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU