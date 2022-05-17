Rome was not built in a day: Kirti Azad on TMC's electoral debacle in Goa

-
ALSO READ
Trinamool Congress' entry enlivens Goa politics ahead of Assembly polls
Congress leader Kirti Azad joins TMC in presence of Mamata Banerjee
Opposition unity at stake as Cong, TMC cross swords over leadership
After 'no UPA' barb, Cong to launch all-out attack against Mamata Banerjee
Padma award for Azad a political decision, not on merit: Cong leader Moily
-
Claiming that Rome was not built in a day, Trinamool Congress' Goa in-charge Kirti Azad on Tuesday said that the party would be in a position to form a government in Goa by the next Assembly elections.
Interacting with reporters during his visit to the coastal state, where the West Bengal-based party faced a humiliating defeat in the 2022 state Assembly polls, Azad also said that the party had performed at least "800 times" better than the Congress and the BJP had fared in the their early electoral stints in Goa.
"I said Rome was not built in a day, but the TMC will form a government in the next five years, when the next Assembly elections come," Azad said.
Azad was appointed as the overseer of the party's affairs in Goa, amid an exodus of workers from the TMC, including its state president Kiran Kandolkar.
"I wish them all the best for what they have done. At least we know who stands with us. Those who are going to be with us are not opportunists. Everything will be in place," Azad said.
Asked about the party's poor performance in the February 14 polls in Goa, Azad said: "If you compare it to what the BJP did in the first three elections and the Congress did in the first four elections, you will find that we had done 800 times better than them. They did not even have a one per cent vote, we got 8.7 per cent".
Azad, however, did not respond to questions from the media as to whether the TMC would contest the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.
--IANS
maya/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU