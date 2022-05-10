Loudspeaker row: 'Don't test our patience', Raj Thackeray tells Uddhav

-
ALSO READ
Loudspeaker row: Over 7,000 cops deployed in Nagpur, CrPC notices to 900
Loudspeaker row: Notice issued to 1,400 in Thane; massive police deployment
Maharashtra doesn't run on ultimatums: Sanjay Raut on loudspeakers deadline
Loudspeaker row: Hundreds of MNS workers detained in parts of Maharashtra
Sanjay Raut slams BJP, calls loudspeaker issue a 'closed chapter'
-
Slamming Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the loudspeakers-on-mosques issue, MNS president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday cautioned the Shiv Sena-led MVA government against "testing the patience" of his party in the matter.
In a letter addressed to the chief minister, Raj, who perhaps for the first time addressed his estranged cousin as Uddhav Thackeray, said over 28,000 MNS workers have been served preventive notices, while thousands have been externed.
This (police action) is for what? To not remove loudspeakers from mosques that are leading to noise pollution? he questioned.
He said the police are looking for leaders of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena as if they are Pakistani terrorists or 'Razakars' under the erstwhile Nizam rule.
It makes me ponder whether the same high-handedness was shown by the police to find out terrorists or arms hidden in mosques, the MNS chief wondered.
He said Marathi people and Hindus are watching this stance of the state government.
Raj Thackeray had earlier given the May 4 ultimatum to the state government to remove loudspeakers atop mosques and warned that 'Hanuman Chalisa' will be played outside mosques at a higher volume if it is not done.
I have only one thing to tell the state government. Do not test our patience. No one has come with the ('tamrapat') copper plate of power. Even you have not, Uddhav Thackeray, Raj stated.
On Raj Thackeray's ultimatum, the state government had said that the Union government should come out with a policy on the use of the public address system.
The Thackeray cousins share a frosty relationship, especially since Raj's exit from the Shiv Sena, founded by his uncle the late Bal Thackeray, in 2005.
Maintaining a defiant position over playing Hanuman Chalisa, Raj Thackeray on May 4 asserted that his party will continue with the protests till all sound systems atop mosques are silenced.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU