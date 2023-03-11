JUST IN
Business Standard

Rs 1 crore unaccounted cash seized in raids on Lalu Prasad's family: ED

ED said it has seized "unaccounted cash" of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore after it raided Lalu Prasad's family in connection with the railways land for job scam

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | Lalu Prasad Yadav

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lalu Prasad Yadav
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has seized "unaccounted cash" of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore after it raided RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family in connection with the railways land for job 'scam' linked money laundering case.

It said the investigation is underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Prasad's family and their associates in various sectors, including real estate, at various places.

The ED had launched raids on Friday at multiple locations linked to Prasad's family members including that of his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 19:03 IST

