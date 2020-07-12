Sachin Pilot rebels, claims 30 Congress MLAs in Rajasthan back him

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that he has the support of the 30 MLAs and some independents in the state assembly.

The statement released on Pilot's WhatApp group claimed that the Gehlot-led government is in minority now.

It said Pilot, who is also the state president, will also skip the Rajasthan Legislature Party meeting on Monday morning.

Rajasthan Deputy CM and Congress leader not to attend Congress Legislative Party meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow, the message said.

The statement appeared just as ministers and Congress MLAs were gathering at Gehlot's official residence here for a meeting to express support to the chief minister, amid the power tussle between the two leaders.