Sadhna Chouhan, the better half of CM Shivraj's poll campaign in MP

There are multiple aspects of Sadhna Singh Chouhan’s persona that make her eminently more engaging than the wives of other politicians.

The facet she most essays for as a public figure is that of a grhinee(housewife), who appropriately follows her husband, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh chief minister, and unfailingly observes karvachauth when women fast and pray for their spouse’s longevity. Although the mama (uncle) appellation sits firmly on Chouhan as he fights for a fourth term as CM, Sadhna is more comfortable being addressed as bahu (daughter-in-law) or bhabhi ...