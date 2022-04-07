Samajwadi Party to hit the roads over jobs issue: Akhilesh Yadav

-
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav sacks party members including former MLC Kailash Singh
US weekly jobless claims fall for 2nd straight week; layoffs tumble in Feb
Won't attend Adityanath's swearing in, not invited yet: Akhilesh Yadav
I-T raid at Akhilesh Yadav's close aide Jainendra Yadav's premises
UP polls: Akhilesh asks party workers to foil all conspiracies by BJP
-
The Samajwadi Party will hit the roads to press the government to solve problems of the youth, who are awaiting for recruitment against vacant posts, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday.
The former Uttar Pradesh CM said this after meeting a group of job aspirants, who submitted a memorandum regarding their issues to Yadav at the party headquarters here.
"The BJP government is taking no interest in resolving problems of the youth and this amounts to playing with their future," Yadav said, according to a press release.
More than 34 lakh candidates are awaiting for the completion of process against vacant posts, he said.
The Samajwadi Party will raise the issue in the state Assembly and hit the roads, Yadav assured the job aspirants as he accused the ruling BJP of being "unfair and inhuman".
"The patience of the youth should not be tested," he warned alleging that the government cheated the youth by making false claims.
"Neither has there been any investment nor industries set up in Uttar Pradesh. How and where would the jobs be given? The BJP is doing its politics only with the help of lies and deception," Yadav said.
The BJP is working to fill coffers of the capitalists by snatching the bread from the poor, he alleged.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU