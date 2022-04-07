Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai claims his visit to Delhi successful

Expressing satisfaction over his capital visit, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Thursday, said that his visit has been successful.

Bommai was on a two-day visit to the capital to meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government.

"My visit this time was very successful as I met Union Ministers for Water Resources, Energy, Environment, Finance and Defence. I have received a positive response from them," Bommai said to mediapersons in .

Adding further, he said, "I am happy that I got an opportunity to participate in BJP's Foundation Day celebrations."

"The State Executive Committee meeting is scheduled to be held on April 16 and 17. President JP Nadda has instructed the party and me on preparations for the next assembly election," he said.

Bommai also informed about the brief discussion on Cabinet expansion, where Nadda has stated that he would discuss the issues in detail when he arrives to participate in the State Executive Committee meeting.

"He (Nadda) would take a final decision after consulting the party top brass and the BJP General Secretary (Organisation)" Bommai added.

Declaring the implementation of Budget programmes his priority, the CM said, "Work orders would be issued for the programmes on my return to Bengaluru. The programmes would be implemented in a time-bound manner.

