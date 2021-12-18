I-T raid at Akhilesh Yadav's close aide Jainendra Yadav's premises

-
ALSO READ
BJP MLA Rakesh Rathore meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, sets off buzz
Akhilesh trying everything to come back to power in UP, says BJP
Extortion racket link behind killing of Kanpur businessman: Akhilesh Yadav
Mission UP in mind, SP holds cycle yatras; Akhilesh says will win 400 seats
Custodial deaths on rise under 'Thoko Raaj': Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi govt
-
An income tax raid is being conducted at the premises of the close aide of Samajwadi Party's Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Jainendra Yadav in Lucknow, said sources.
Earlier today the raids had been conducted at the premises of RCL Group promotor Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri and Samajwadi Party (SP) national secretary and spokesperson Rajiv Rai in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, added the sources.
The raid has been going on since 7 am at the residence of Rai at Sahadatpura of Mau district.
Searches at the residence of Akhilesh Yadav's close aide Manoj Yadav have been going on for two hours now.
Further details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU