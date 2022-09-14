Sasikala opposes power tariff hike in TN, says it will affect people

-
ALSO READ
Wish to take AIADMK forward like MGR and Jayalalitha: VK Sasikala
Setback to AIADMK OPS faction as inquiry recommended against VK Sasikala
Sasikala plea against expulsion from AIADMK rejected by Tamil Nadu court
AIADMK to protest on July 25 against proposed power tariff hike in TN
AIADMK demands Stalin's resignation over Thoothukudi firing report leak
-
Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala lambasted the DMK government in the state over the revised power tariff, which came into effect recently, saying it will affect all sections of the people.
Sasikala was addressing a meeting after arriving here on Tuesday night to a warm reception by a section of AMMK and AIADMK volunteers. She demanded that the state government roll back the electricity tariff revision. In July, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji announced a hike in the tariff for TANGEDCO consumers, proposing an increase of Rs 27.5 (per month) for those using up to 200 units and 65 paise per unit hike for railways and educational institutions. Sasikala, the former aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, also stressed on the importance of strengthening the AIADMK to capture power in Tamil Nadu.
"To combat the DMK and to capture power in Tamil Nadu, I will work hard to strengthen the AIADMK," she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU