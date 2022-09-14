Sasikala opposes power tariff hike in TN, says it will affect people

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala lambasted the DMK government in the state over the revised power tariff, which came into effect recently, saying it will affect all sections of the people.

Sasikala was addressing a meeting after arriving here on Tuesday night to a warm reception by a section of AMMK and AIADMK volunteers. She demanded that the state government roll back the electricity tariff revision. In July, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji announced a hike in the tariff for TANGEDCO consumers, proposing an increase of Rs 27.5 (per month) for those using up to 200 units and 65 paise per unit hike for railways and educational institutions. Sasikala, the former aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, also stressed on the importance of strengthening the AIADMK to capture power in Tamil Nadu.

"To combat the DMK and to capture power in Tamil Nadu, I will work hard to strengthen the AIADMK," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)