SC did not heed tradition: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sabarimala row

The (RSS) swung marginally in favour of Hindustan Aeronautics in the Rafale purchase controversy by asserting that while it was necessary to provide security forces with state-of-the-art equipment even if it had to be procured from foreign nations, ‘the country cannot be assured about its security without the total self-reliance in the field of defence production even while continuing with the multilateral exchanges wherever necessary. The pace of efforts in this direction has to be accelerated’.

In his traditional Vijayadashami address, RSS chief also said that the Supreme Court’s verdict on allowing women into Sabarimala was not thought through and charged that it was only Hindu society that ‘experiences such repeated and brazen onslaughts on its symbols of faith’.





ALSO READ: Kerala shutdown over Sabarimala mostly peaceful, train passengers worst hit

“The nature and premise of the tradition that has been accepted by society and continuously followed for years together was not taken into consideration. The version of heads of religious denominations and faith of millions of devotees was not taken into account. The plea by a large section of women, who follow this tradition, was not heard,” Bhagwat said in clear support to the temple authorities, who have asked followers to prevent women from entering the temple, even if it means defying the order.

Bhagwat adopted the ‘urban Naxal’ phrase to describe those who are fighting for civil rights and said people and forces who wanted to carve up India would not be allowed to succeed.



ALSO READ: Kerala CM blames RSS for trying to destroy Sabarimala, unleashing terror

He referred in passing to incidents of suffering in families, ‘indebtedness, immoral behaviour and rape from the near and dear ones, suicides, caste conflicts, and discrimination’ and said the solution lay in creating an ‘affectionate and family’ atmosphere in the country and urged luminaries and leading intellectuals to take up this duty.

In an unusual reference to elections, while clarifying that the RSS did not participate in political activity, he asked Sangh workers to ‘fulfil their duty as citizens and stand in favour of putting their strength behind the overall good’ and especially, to educate voters so that they do not to use the ‘None Of The Above’ (NOTA) option in the election. Leaving it to the conscience of voters and workers to decide whom they should vote for, the Sangh chief said all things, including the antecedents of a candidate, should be kept in mind while making a choice.





ALSO READ: Faith of crores of devotees not considered: Bhagwat on Sabarimala verdict

To those who consider themselves as ‘separate’ or non-Hindu because of their religion, tradition and lifestyle or ‘apprehension’ of the word ‘Hindu’, he issued a warning: that ‘they need to understand that is the eternal ethos of this country’. In this context, he said the building of the is essential and the government should pass a law in this regard: because it is a matter of ‘self-esteem’ for the Hindus.