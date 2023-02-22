JUST IN
SC refuses to stay EC order recognising Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena
We accept CM Eknath Shinde as new Shiv Sena chief, says Uday Samant
PM Modi, Owaisi will disappear from Rajasthan after election: Sachin Pilot
Uddhav Thackeray to convene key meeting of MLAs in Mumbai amid symbol row
EC decision to allot 'bow and arrow' symbol to us victory of truth: Shinde
Our govt formed legally: Shinde; Raut asserts Uddhav faction is 'real' Sena
What I said is 100% true: Fadnavis on his claim on govt with Ajit Pawar
Power does not remain with anyone forever, says NCP leader Ajit Pawar
Bombay HC refuses to stop tender for sanitary napkins for govt school
Raut sends notice to Narayan Rane for 'baseless allegations' against him
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West
Imposition of property tax in Jammu and Kashmir anti-people move: NC, PDP
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

SC refuses to stay EC order recognising Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena

The Supreme Court refused to stay the Election Commission order recognising the Eknath Shinde-led bloc as the real Shiv Sena

Topics
Shiv Sena | Supreme Court | Uddhav Thackeray

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to stay the Election Commission order recognising the Eknath Shinde-led bloc as the real Shiv Sena and issued a notice to the group headed by the Maharashtra chief minister on the plea of the rival Uddhav Thackeray camp challenging the poll panel's decision.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Thackeray, and sought response of the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde.

The counsel for the Shinde faction told the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, that it will not issue any whip or initiate process to disqualify the lawmakers of the Thackeray faction in the meantime.

All right, issue notice. The counter affidavit will be filed within two weeks, the bench said.

While issuing notice, the bench, however, refused to stay the decision of the poll panel acknowledging the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena, saying it cannot be done without hearing the other side.

The top court had on Tuesday agreed to hear the plea of the Thackeray camp against the Election Commission's decision.

Besides recognising the Shinde-led bloc as the real Shiv Sena, the poll panel had also ordered allotment of the party's original 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Shiv Sena

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 16:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU