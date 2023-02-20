JUST IN
2023 panchayat polls for Trinamool Congress is a springboard for 2024
EC decision to allot 'bow and arrow' symbol to us victory of truth: Shinde



Topics
Election Commission | Maharashtra | Eknath Shinde

Press Trust of India  |  Agra (UP) 

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the Election Commission's decision to allot his faction of the Shiv Sena the "bow and arrow" election symbol was a victory of truth.

Addressing a Shivaji Jayanti function in Agra in Uttar Pradesh Sunday evening, he said his faction got the "bow and arrow" symbol because of the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The majority has a weightage in democracy and the truth has prevailed, he said on the Election Commission decision.

The Election Commission on Friday recognised the Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to it, delivering a big blow to the rival camp led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose father Bal Thackeray founded the outfit in 1966.

Shinde was in Agra to attend the 393rd birth anniversary celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the 17th-century Maratha ruler, at the Diwan-e-Aam of the Agra Fort.

It was organised by Ajinkya Deogiri Pratisthan, a social and cultural organisation, in collaboration with the Cultural Department of Maharashtra.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for allowing the celebrations at the Agra Fort.

Talking to reporters, Shinde said, "It was a historic day for the followers of Shivaji Maharaj to celebrate his jayanti at the Agra Fort. At Diwan-e-Aam, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used strong words against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and managed to move back to Maharashtra."

Union ministers Raosaheb Patil Danve and S P Singh Baghel attended the celebrations.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 07:28 IST

