Uddhav Thackeray to convene key meeting of MLAs in Mumbai amid symbol row

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister has called an important meeting today at the party headquarters in Mumbai, officials said.

He is likely to discuss the future course of action after the election commission recognized the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real .

According to the sources, all MLAs of the faction have been instructed to be present at the meeting, scheduled at 12:30 pm.

"The meeting is scheduled at 12:30 pm at the party headquarters Sena Bhawan in Mumbai", added officials.

Earlier on Sunday took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah on quoting an iconic dialogue from the Bollywood film 'Mr India' --"Mogambo khush hua".

Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday allotted the party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol "Bow and Arrow" to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Addressing a public meeting, Thackeray said, "They are doing such low-level that they could even take away our 'mashaal' (flaming torch). They can steal the 'bow and arrow' but they can't take out Lord Ram from the hearts of people."

Taking swipe at Shah, he said, "...Someone (Amit Shah) who visited Pune yesterday asked how things were going in Maharashtra. Then, he got the reply that EC has taken the decision in their favour. Then, the same person said ' Very well, Mogambo Khush Hua'.

