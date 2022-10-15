Shinde govt taking decisions beneficial to people: Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil on Saturday said not a single MLA is unhappy and the state government is taking decisions that will benefit people.

Speaking to reporters here, Patil said the Eknath Shinde- government had completed 100 days and no legislator was unhappy.

The minister of higher and technical education was the chief guest at 'Mukt Sanvad' programme conducted by Savitribai Phule Pune University.

"From day one, NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Congress' Nana Patole had claimed that this government will fail, but that has not happened. The state government is taking new decisions every other day for the betterment of people," Patil said.

Patil, who is also the guardian minister of Pune, said heavy rains that lashed the city in a short spell on Friday caused water logging in some places and an inquiry will be conducted into this, he said.

"Pune district has suffered damages due to heavy rains. I will hold talks with the district collector and ask him to take stock of the damages," he said.

Asked about the rise in cases of sextortion in the city, Patil said, "As a guardian minister, I will review every other subject related to the district. I will be conducting nine review meetings on different subjects. I will bring up this issue during a meeting with police officials."



Measures to curb such crimes along with some mass awareness programmes will be discussed in the review meeting, he said.

