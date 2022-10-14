AAP support base increasing in Gujarat with BJP targeting Italia: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister on Friday defended AAP unit chief Gopal Italia on the row over his alleged derogatory remarks and hit out at the leaders, alleging they keep insulting the country throughout the year and hurl abuses on anyone they want.

Replying to questions at a press conference, he said the release of Italia's videos and his detention by Delhi Police here on Thursday only shows how scared the ruling is of the growing support base of the AAP in ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also surrendered as the has nothing else to say after ruling for 27 years, he said.

BJPians are insulting the country 365 days round the year...They hurl abuses on anyone they want but their videos are not released, Rai said when asked for his reaction on purported videos where Italia was seen making derogatory remarks against prime minister Modi, and mocking his 100-year-old mother.

The purported videos have not been released by Italia but by the BJP, the senior AAP leader said.

I think they have kept more videos They are doing it because the BJP has nothing else to say after ruling Gujarat for 27 years, he said.

The release of Italia's videos only shows how scared is the BJP with the growing support base of the Aam Aadmi Party in the run-up to the assembly elections in the state, he said.

PM Modi has also surrendered, otherwise Italia's video would not have been released by the BJP, he added.

The senior AAP leader lashed out at the BJP over the release of Italia's videos and asked why the BJP doesn't release videos of the dismal school education system in Gujarat, the unemployment scenario, and mothers of those killed in police firing during the OBC quota stir.

They think that voices can be suppressed by repressive actions. But as many repressive actions, they are taking, the support base of Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party is increasing. They detained Italia yesterday and Aam Aadmi Party supporters increased, Rai said, adding Gujarat wants change and this change is going to take place.

Italia was on Thursday detained here for more than 2.5 hours by the Delhi Police after he appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection with his alleged comments against Modi amid protests by AAP members outside the women panel's office.

Italia claimed that he was "threatened and treated indecently" by NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma after he appeared before her "as he is a Patidar and his community members have come out in support of the Kejriwal-led party" ahead of the elections.

The BJP on Friday sharpened its attack on the AAP after its Gujarat chief Italia was heard purportedly mocking the prime minister's mother in a video, and said people of the state will make it pay for "abusing" her.

An old video of Italia emerged on Thursday in which he is purportedly heard mocking Modi's 100-year-old mother Hiraba. Italia is also heard purportedly using a derogatory word for Modi, drawing strong condemnations from BJP leaders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)