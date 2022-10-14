Make 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' a grand success: Maharashtra Cong chief to workers

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole urged party workers to make party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra a grand success in Maharashtra.

Speaking at a gathering at Vasai in Palghar district on Thursday, Patole appealed to Congress workers and local leaders to come out in the open and tell people about the government's failures, and convert the Bharat Jodo Yatra into a mass movement.

Over the last one month, the Congress has embarked on a 3,570 km journey across the 12 states of the country eyeing a political and electoral revival.

The state Congress chief said whenever party leader travels to one place during the yatra, local leaders and workers in other districts should simultaneously take out marches in their respective areas and tell people about the government's failures.

"The government sitting in Delhi has triggered price rise and unemployment and forced farmers to commit suicide," Patole said, terming the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as Gabbar Singh Tax due to the fear attached to it.

The Congress leader further alleged that the Maharashtra chief minister and his deputy were not running the government in the state, but it is being run from Delhi.

Speaking about the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, Patole claimed that while the lions share was in Gujarat, the neighbouring state had invested a very small amount in it.

"Citizens need to be alert, or else their land will be grabbed for the project without due compensation. We will not allow the land of tribals and non-tribals in Palghar to be looted," he said, offering to participate in a non-violent agitation over land acquisition.

