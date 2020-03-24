Shivraj Singh Chouhan to prove majority in Madhya Pradesh, Speaker resigns

-
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who took oath on Monday night, has decided to prove his majority for which a four-day special session of the state Assembly is going to begin from Tuesday. Three sittings will be held during the four-day session, according to PTI.
The newly formed Shivraj-led government will move the trust vote in the House on Tuesday. Besides, the new BJP regime will also present vote on account for the financial year 2020-21 during the brief session, which will conclude on March 27, reported the agency. Chouhan, 61, was sworn in as chief minister for a record fourth term by Governor Lalji Tandon in a simple ceremony at Raj Bhawan on Monday night. Speaking on measures to curb coronavirus, Chouhan said his government will make the fight against coronavirus top priority and lauded the workers as well as the state for successfully implementing PM Modi's Janta Curfew.
Jyotiraditya Scindia, who jumped the Congress ship and joined BJP earlier this month, vowed to stand by the new government. He said, “I will stand with you for the state’s development.
I will stand with you for the state's development. I am certain that Madhya Pradesh under your leadership will achieve new milestones."
मध्यप्रदेश में भाजपा की सरकार बनने और चौथी बार मुख्यमंत्री का पद संभालने पर श्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान जी को हार्दिक बधाई।प्रदेश के विकास प्रगति और उन्नति में मैं सदैव आपके साथ खड़ा हूं।मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि आप के नेतृत्व में मप्र विकास के नए आयाम स्थापित करेगा।@ChouhanShivraj pic.twitter.com/xWFfaRIjaT— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 23, 2020
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati resigned late Monday night, hours after senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as chief minister of the state. In his resignation letter submitted to Deputy Speaker Hina Kavre, Prajapati said he is resigning as speaker of the state Assembly on moral grounds.
Earlier, Kamal Nath had to resign as chief minister of the state last week after his government lost majority following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs. In the 230-member Assembly, the BJP has 107 legislators. The Congress' strength reduced to 92 following the resignation of its 22 MLAs. At present, 24 seats in the Assembly are lying vacant, reducing the size of the House to 206.
