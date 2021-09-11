JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West

Rupani's soft-spoken image may have been his undoing, say observers
Business Standard

Speculation over Patel, Mandaviya as next CM after Rupani's resignation

Rupani resigned as CM on Saturday, over a year ahead of Assembly elections in the state, without assigning any specific reason.

Topics
Vijay Rupani | Mansukh Lal Mandaviya | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Kerala: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attends a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram to review the COVID-19 situation in the state
Mansukh Mandaviya

Names of Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel, state agriculture minister R C Faldu and Union ministers Purshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya are doing rounds amid speculation over who will succeed Vijay Rupani as Gujarat chief minister.

Rupani resigned as CM on Saturday, over a year ahead of Assembly elections in the state, without assigning any specific reason.

"Names of Patel, Faldu, Rupala and Mandaviya are being discussed. But it is impossible to say who will be the chief minister as the decision will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a party leader said.

When Anandiben Patel resigned as chief minister in August 2016, there was talk that Patel would succeed her, but in a last-minute decision, Rupani was chosen for the top post.

The demand to make Nitin Patel chief minister began to trend on social media after Rupani's resignation.

Union health minister Mandaviya, who like Patel belongs to the influential Patidar community, is also considered a front-runner. Leaders of the community had demanded recently that the next chief minister should be a Patidar.

State BJP president C R Paatil, who originally hails from Maharashtra, is unlikely to be considered for the CM's post, sources said.

The BJP had replaced Anandiben Patel a year before Assembly polls were due. It has now done the same with Rupani and his successor may lead the party in the December 2022 state elections, the sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, September 11 2021. 19:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU