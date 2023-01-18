Sule writes to Gadkari on Maha CM, DY CM absence at Mumbai road safety week

JUST IN
PM asks BJP leaders to meet Muslims, refrain from unsolicited remarks
Business Standard

Topics
Supriya Sule | BJP | NCP

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday

congratulated Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for the successful organisation of the national road safety week.

In a letter to Gadkari, she cited media reports about the absence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at the inaugural function of National Road Safety Week held in Mumbai on January 11, which she said was "unfortunate".

"I congratulate the Minister of Road Transport & Highways for successfully organizing the 34th National Road Safety Week across the country from 11-17 January 2023," the Baramati Lok Sabha MP stated.

She said as India ranks first in terms of road fatalities across 199 countries, all need to focus and work hard with regard to road safety and aim to reduce road accidents by 50 per cent in the next ten years.

Sule said she has been undertaking various initiatives to create awareness among the public to have safer roads for all.

"However, I wish to shed light on a matter that has come to my attention through various news reports. The inaugural function of the road safety week, held at NCPA Mumbai, on January 11, 2023, was to have both Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister as the chief guests. It is really unfortunate that neither of the dignitaries showed up," Sule added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 07:41 IST

