Suspended BJP leader Joy Prakash Majumdar joins TMC in Mamata's presence

Suspended leader Joy Prakash Majumdar on Tuesday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) here in the presence of party supremo and Chief Minister

Majumdar has been appointed as vice president of the

Earlier in January, Bharatiya Janata Party West Bengal unit has issued a show-cause notice to Majumdar for "anti-party activities" and later suspended him.

Majumdar has now joined a league of leaders who quit the following the party's debacle in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections and later switched to the Mamata Banerjee-led

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)