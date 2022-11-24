Take back 'Amazon parcel': Uddhav Thackeray wants Centre to recall Maha Guv

Reacting sharply to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's remark on Shivaji, former Chief Minister and leader on Thursday requested the Centre to "take back the parcel", which they have sent in the form of the governor.

Thackeray also asked the Centre to send Koshiyari to an old age home instead.

"I request the Centre to take back the parcel which they have sent in the form of the governor. We urge the Centre to recall the sample they have sent for a governor and send him to other places or to an old age home," he said.

The governor had stoked a controversy by calling Shivaji an "old idol". Addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad on November 19, the Maharashtra governor said, "If someone asks who your idol is, you don't have to go out looking for one. You will find them right here in Maharashtra. has become an old idol now. You can find new ones -- from Babasaheb Ambedkar to Union Minister ."

Thackeray also exhorted all "Maharashtra lovers" to protest against the governor's statement and even welcomed members for doing the same.

Taking a jibe at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde for not taking a stand or criticising the comment, Thackeray said, " is being insulted and the government is sitting silent. I do not understand who the CM is. But what will a person, who is in power with the help of Delhi, say against them."

(NCP) chief Sharad Pawar also slammed Koshiyari and said that the Maharashtra governor has crossed "all limits". He further sought intervention from PM Modi on the matter.

"The governor has crossed all limits. The President and the PM should intervene in this matter. It is wrong to give big posts to people who make irresponsible statements," said Pawar.

Shivaji's descendant and Raja Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhonsle also wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the governor's remarks on the Maratha warrior, demanding his sacking.

"The statements made by the governor and the spokesperson of are very contradictory to the beliefs of the nation it would only be appropriate if you could take measures to remove governor of Maharashtra. Your actions and deliberations in resolving this current standoff would go miles in restoring the confidence of the people of Maharashtra and the nation, that you stand in solidarity with the people's belief and faith in Chh. Shivaji Maharaj. Thanking you," read the letter.

With PTI inputs