Tamil Nadu: No place for Sasikala, her family in AIADMK, says Palaniswami

Leader of Opposition in the assembly and former Chief Minister E. Palaniswami has said that there is no place for VK Sasikala and her family members in the Breaking his silence on Sasikala coming back to the and taking over its reins as reported in the media following leakage of her voice clippings talking to the cadres, EPS said that some elements were creating confusion on this issue.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters here, Palaniswami said, "Sasikala is out of the and she and her relatives don't have any place in the party. She has openly declared before the elections that she has moved away from The voice clippings were her talk with the AMMK cadre but some elements are deliberately creating confusion and spreading wrong information."

The former Chief Minister said that all leaders of the AIADMK are firm that she does not have any place in the party and added that the AIADMK front had fought the elections and won the seats making this part clear to the public.

EPS said that there were no differences of opinion between him and O Panneerselvam and said that the former Deputy Chief Minister was not present in the discussions with the party district office bearers as his house warming ceremony was taking place.

When asked why they were giving separate press releases leading to confusion, Palaniswami said, "I have been responding to charges regarding the previous AIADMK government while Panneerselvam was issuing statements on general issues. This has been taking place in the party even during the period of Amma (J Jayalalithaa). The media is now taking this up as a big issue while it was not questioned during that period."

--IANS

aal/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)