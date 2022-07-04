Tamil Nadu: SC to hear plea on row over AIADMK leadership on Wednesday

-
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea moved by AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami (EPS) against the Madras High Court order, which stayed the passing of resolutions in AIADMK General Council meeting last month.
Senior advocate C.S. Vaidyanathan mentioned the plea before a vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari and urged the court for an urgent hearing in the matter.
He contended the high court held an extraordinary sitting at midnight at the residence of one of the judges on the bench and an order was passed restraining the General Council from passing any resolutions.
Counsel, representing M. Shanmugham of the opposing O. Paneerselvam group on caveat, said there was no urgency to list the matter during the court's vacation. Counsel contended that contempt petitions were filed due to breach of court's directions.
Vaidyanathan submitted before the top court that this is judicial interference with a political party's internal functioning. He added, contempt petitions, alleging violation of the interim order, have been filed and were scheduled for consideration before a division bench of the high court on Monday.
After briefly hearing arguments advanced by counsel, the top court agreed to list the matter on July 6, subject to the approval of the Chief Justice.
Last month, a division bench of the high court passed an order restraining the AIADMK General Council from passing any resolutions. The high court's order was passed in an intra-court appeal filed by AIADMK General Council member Shanmugham, challenging a single judge-bench's order, declining to restrain the party from making any amendments to its bye-laws.
The dispute is connected with the changing of the dual-leadership structure of AIADMK, where Paneerselvam (OPS) and EPS, were leading it as Coordinator and Joint Coordinator, respectively. The EPS group pressing for unitary leadership.
