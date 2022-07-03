Piyush Goyal says Telangana govt has become a symbol of corruption

-
ALSO READ
Telangana CM KCR holds political discussions with Sharad Pawar in Mumbai
Telangana Minister Rama Rao dismisses 'farmhouse CM' barb against KCR
BJP to work for good governance, ending dynastic misrule in Telangana: Modi
Piyush Goyal meets Australian PM's special trade envoy Tony Abbott
Piyush Goyal visits Melbourne University as part of 3-day Australia visit
-
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that the Telangana government has become a symbol of corruption and said people want a change while taking a veiled jibe at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over the dynastic politics.
"The Telangana government has become a symbol of corruption. It is the members of the same family holding key positions in the government. People want a change," Goyal said in a press conference in Hyderabad, where the BJP National Executive meeting is underway.
Accusing the KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi of corruption in the state, the minister said that the TRS government has dashed the hopes of the people.
"Telangana was formed after several years of struggle by the BJP. Lakhs of people became a part of the struggle, hoping to make it the number 1 state of the country, but sadly, the TRS government has dashed the hopes of the people," he added.
The two-day National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began on Saturday in the presence of the party's top brass and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The BJP's initiative came at a time when the state is heading for Assembly polls in 2023 and the BJP is seeing a huge prospect of bringing down the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi government in the state.
This two-day meeting of the BJP has seen the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leadership taking potshots at the Modi government especially when the leaders talk about development.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya exuded confidence in coming to power in the upcoming polls.
Earlier on Saturday, BJP president JP Nadda lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in his opening remarks at the party's national executive here and said the government had deftly dealt with various challenges including COVID-19 and the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine, sources said.
In an apparent swipe at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the BJP chief said "parivarvad is being defeated by vikasvad" under the Modi government. He said dynastic politics is getting rejected by people due to politics of development.
Notably, this executive meeting in Hyderabad took place after a gap of at least two years because of COVID-19. The BJP national executive meeting is to take place every three months since it last took place in November 2021 in the national capital in a hybrid manner with leaders joining both physically as well as through the digital medium.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU