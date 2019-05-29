Tasks for Modi 2.0: Govt's to-do list, going by BJP's election manifesto

Promises are meant to be kept, they say, and never to be broken. But in politics, promises made during election campaigning are not always kept after assuming power — inertia and the state’s limited administrative capacity are some of the reasons.

Nevertheless, promises keep the spirit of democracy alive, and are an integral part of people’s empowerment process. The Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which had made a long list of promises in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections 2019, has stormed back to power with a strong mandate. While some of ...