Telangana CM meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, discusses national politics

-
ALSO READ
SP chief Akhilesh meets Telangana CM; discusses issues concerning nation
Azam Khan holds meetings with Shivpal as rift widens with Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav shielded terrorists when he was CM of UP: J P Nadda
Won't attend Adityanath's swearing in, not invited yet: Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav sacks party members including former MLC Kailash Singh
-
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence here and discussed national politics.
During the hour-long meeting, the two leaders discussed the prevailing political situation and other national issues, according to an official statement.
SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav was also present in the meeting.
The chief minister, who was in the national capital for the last three days, held several meetings with his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs and discussed various issues concerning the state. He is also expected to meet farmers' union representatives.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU