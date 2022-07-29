Telangana CM meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, discusses national politics

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday met (SP) chief at his residence here and discussed national .

During the hour-long meeting, the two leaders discussed the prevailing political situation and other national issues, according to an official statement.

SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav was also present in the meeting.

The chief minister, who was in the national capital for the last three days, held several meetings with his Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs and discussed various issues concerning the state. He is also expected to meet farmers' union representatives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)