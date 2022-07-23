I don't want your sympathies, Yediyurappa slams Cong President Shivakumar

-
Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar on Friday, reacting to BJP veteran and former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa's decision to retire from electoral politics, said the latter is "mentally broken, and the BJP has used and trashed him".
Responding to this, Yediyurappa shot back at Shivakumar, saying that BJP has let him become Chief Minister 4 times. "I don't want sympathy from Shivakumar. Let him mind the affairs of his party (Congress)," he said.
"There is no question of being sidelined in the party. I will get things done for the party without being in power. I will take up a state-wide tour and bring BJP to power again," he said.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Delhi: "We will have senior leader Yediyurappa's strength and guidance for the next election."
Speaking to media persons, Bommai said: "Yediyurappa will neither retire nor get tired. He is a relentless fighter."
Replying to a question on Yedyurappa's decision not to contest elections any more, Bommai said: "Yediyurappa would always be with the BJP. He has his own importance. Party top brass are aware of his importance."
Yediyurappa on Friday announced his retirement from electoral politics. He stated that he won't contest for next assembly elections from Shikaripura constituency from where he began his political career.
He stated that he is backtracking to facilitate the contest of his son B.Y. Vijayendra, who is currently holding the post of Vice President in BJP.
"I won't contest in the next elections from Shikaripura. Vijayendra will contest in my place. I appeal to people to ensure his resounding victory," he stated.
--IANS
