JUST IN
Tharoor Vs Others: AICC asks all Kerala leaders to maintain decorum
JD(S) to grow beyond old Mysuru, get majority in K'taka polls: Kumaraswamy
Sethusamudram project would benefit only few DMK leaders: BJP's Annamalai
PM holds roadshow ahead of National Youth Festival in Karnataka's Hubballi
Telangana: BRS to unveil national agenda at first public meeting on Jan 18
Eighth session of 15th Kerala Assembly to begin from January 23
AP government buys 19 new SUVs for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoys
Cong slams K'taka BJP President's 'focus on love jihad' remark
Telangana 'power play': BJP set to launch programmes under 'Mission 90'
BRS for India, journey of million km begins with single step: KCR
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
Mahadayi water issue: Oppn members ousted after disrupting Goa Guv's speech
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Tharoor Vs Others: AICC asks all Kerala leaders to maintain decorum

Sensing that if it does not intervene now, it might be a bit too late, the All India Congress Committee(AICC) asked the leaders to ensure that there is no more "free for all" in public domain

Topics
Sashi Tharoor | Kerela | AICC

IANS  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Tharoor Vs Others: AICC asks all Kerala leaders to maintain decorum
Tharoor Vs Others: AICC asks all Kerala leaders to maintain decorum(Photo: ANI)

In the wake of the entire Congress top brass in Kerala joining hands to take on Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, the party leadership on Monday directed all leaders, including Tharoor, to maintain decorum.

Sensing that if it does not intervene now, it might be a bit too late, the All India Congress Committee(AICC) asked the leaders to ensure that there is no more "free for all" in public domain.

The AICC leadership has asked general secretary in charge of Kerala- Tariq Anwar to see that all the "guns" stop firing in the open.

For all "political" reasons, Tharoor has now emerged as the persona-non grata for all the top party bosses in the state heading their own factions and it includes State party president K.Sudhakaran, leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and even veteran Congress leader former Defence Minister A.K.Antony.

Apparently, the only leader who has not joined the others is two-time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

The single reason for the never-seen unity at the party's top level here is Tharoor's decision to contest against Mallikarjun Kharge for the party president post, as the latter was the nominee of the party high command. Tharoor's sudden decision to oppose him sent shockwaves in the party and since then, the Lok Sabha MP has found the going getting tough.

What made them restless is Tharoor's expanding support base which now includes important social and religious groups and their heads, who recently had rolled out a red carpet, when the leader visited the headquarters.

Thanks to the proliferation of social media and the new age media and Tharoor's dabbling in it, he has emerged as the most popular politician in the state.

And sensing Tharoor has nothing to lose, while the state unit of the party has a lot to lose in the power game, the AICC finally decided to intervene.

According to sources in the know of things, it will remain like this till the conclusion of the special AICC session to be held next month, when a new set of office-bearers are elected to join Kharge.

--IANS

sg/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sashi Tharoor

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 17:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU