Tirath Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand CM, BJP MLAs to meet Saturday

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns, wants namesake at helm
Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat may take Gangotri route to enter Assembly
Uttarakhand CM Rawat faces an uphill task a year ahead of Assembly polls
Tirath Singh Rawat sworn in as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand
From youth leader to Uttarakhand CM: Tracing T S Rawat's political journey
-
BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat resigned as Uttarakhand chief minister on Friday after holding the post for less than four months.
Rawat handed over the resignation letter to Governor Baby Rani Maurya past 11 pm, hours after returning from Delhi where he was summoned by the top BJP leadership on Wednesday.
The Uttarakhand BJP legislature party will meet Saturday to elect its new leader, who will be later sworn in as the next CM of the state where assembly elections are due early next year.
Tirath Singh Rawat had replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat on March 10 after he was similarly asked by the party to step down.
The Constitution required Rawat, who is an MP, to get elected as a member of the state Assembly within six months to continue as CM.
But there seemed increasing uncertainty over the Election Commission holding bypolls for the two vacant seats in the state when there is less than a year to go before the next assembly elections.
Rawat met party president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, amid speculation of another leadership change in the hill state.
Returning to Dehradun, he addressed a press conference in Dehradun on Friday night.
Contrary to expectations, he did not announce his resignation there. But shortly after the press meet he drove to the Raj Bhawan.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU