'Told my leader everything,' says Chhattisgarh CM amid leadership tussle

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday had an over three-hour meeting with Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence and said the former Congress chief will be visiting the state on his invite.
Baghel held a series of meetings at Rahul Gandhi's residence, where party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and party's in-charge PL Punia were present.
After the meeting, the chief minister said he told Rahul Gandhi everything he had to and discussed the state's politics and development schemes that were initiated when the Congress came to power in Chhattisgarh.
Asked about the change of guard, he said the party's in-charge for the state had already mentioned last time that there was a discussion on the leadership and there was nothing more to be said.
"I have said everything that I had to say to my leader. Discussed politics and briefed him on the state's policies and governance. I invited him to the state and he has accepted the invite and will be visiting Chhattisgarh next week," Baghel told reporters after the meeting.
"The party's in-charge for the state clarified the issue last time and there is nothing more left to be said," he said when asked about the leadership change.
This is Baghel's second meeting with Rahul Gandhi this week, after he met him on Tuesday, amid talk of a possible leadership change in the state.
Baghel later held a meeting with over 40 MLAs and ministers of Chhattisgarh who had arrived here in solidarity with the chief minister. These legislators put up a show of strength in Baghel's support and wanted him to continue as chief minister.
They met Punia in the morning at his residence and Venugopal at the AICC headquarters, where the chief minister was also present.
Rahul Gandhi had also separately met Chhattisgarh Health minister T S Singh Deo on Tuesday.
Both Baghel and Deo had also met AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal on Wednesday, amid talks of a leadership change sought by Deo following differences between the two state leaders.
Trouble has been brewing in the Chhattisgarh Congress ever since Deo sought a change in leadership citing a power-sharing agreement on rotating chief ministership after the party came to power in the 2018 assembly polls.
