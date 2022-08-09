Top headlines: Nitish resigns as Bihar CM; WhatsApp announces new features

resigns as Chief Minister of Bihar, breaks alliance with BJP

Chief Minister resigned on Tuesday breaking his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kumar, earlier in the day, held a meeting with the JD(U) leaders to discuss his next future political moves. He then sought time from Governor Phagu Chauhan. Read more

announces new security features, including leaving groups silently

users will be able to choose who can see if they are online, leave group chats without notifying other members, and prevent screenshots of 'view once' messages, the Meta-owned platform said on Tuesday.

The new features "provide users more privacy, more protection, and more control," said Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Meta Platforms, which also owns Facebook. The features start rolling out to all users this month. Read more

India's July fuel demand rises 6.1% year-on-year, reveals ministry data

India's fuel demand in July rose 6.1% year-on-year, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Monday.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.62 million tonnes in July, down 5.7% from 18.68 million tonnes in June. Read more

PM Modi's rise by Rs 26 lakh to Rs 2.23 crore; land holding donated

Prime Minister owns worth over Rs 2.23 crore, mostly as bank deposits, but has no immovable properties as he has donated his share in a piece of land in Gandhinagar, according to his latest disclosure about .

He has no investment in any bond, share or mutual funds, does not own any vehicle, but has four gold rings valued at Rs 1.73 lakh, according to his declaration updated till March 31. Read more