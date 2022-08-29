Twin Towers in Noida is living proof of SP's corruption: Deputy CM Maurya

-
ALSO READ
What is UP's new Parivar Kalyan Card and how will people be enrolled for it
Developments in Bihar positive sign for national politics: Akhilesh Yadav
BJP set for big win in Uttar Pradesh, party alliance leading in 269 seats
Lost and found on Delhi Metro: How to get your misplaced items back
UP parties welcome Bihar development, no sign of such realignment in sight
-
Hours after the twin towers in Noida were razed to the ground, BJP blamed the Samajwadi Party for allowing the project to come up.
The newly appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary blamed the Samajwadi Party for allowing the 'towers of corruption' to come up in Noida.
In a late-night statement on Sunday, Chaudhary said, "Akhilesh Yadav and every authority of that time should answer upon such illegal construction and I am sure that all these illegal constructions have taken place are under the then government's protection."
Chaudhary added that the way people "illegally make such illegal construction of property and earnings, there is a message for them that the government will take legal action against all. The act of demolition is a good message, and we should take lessons from it."
He said that the state government under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath is acting on all such illegal encroached sites.
"It is the resolve of the BJP and the Prime Minister that no illegal work should be protected. Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, we are acting on all such illegal encroachment works and illegal buildings because the bulldozer is going on," he further said.
Chaudhary also slammed the SP saying that at that time, no action was taken because the Samajwadi Party had always been giving protection to the mafia, but "this BJP government is taking all the legal actions on the order of the Supreme Court".
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also took to Twitter to corner the SP on the issue. "BJP's crusade against corruption continues, a high-rise building made by corrupts having patronage of Samajwadi party and higher than Qutub Minar was razed down in 9 seconds," Pathak tweeted.
Similarly, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya also tweeted, "Supertech Twin Towers in Noida is living proof of the policy of corruption and anarchy of the former SP government."
--IANS
amita/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU