Uddhav govt not serious on Maratha quota issue: Maharashtra BJP chief

BJP chief Chandrakant



Patil on Tuesday said the government was not serious about the Maratha reservation issue.

He was speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, some 230 kilometres from here.

The SC had last month stayed the implementation of the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018 granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs in

"The state government is not serious about the Maratha quota issue. It does not have the will to work on the matter on mission mode. The efforts taken by the state government to vacate the (apex court) stay on the Maratha quota are suspicious." Patil alleged.

He said the state government should bring together all stakeholders in the issue and chalk out what should be the stand in court.

