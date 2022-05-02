Ukraine crucial part of Modi's deliberations in Europe, says BJP leader

-
Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Foreign Affairs Department In-Charge, said that Ukraine will be an important part of deliberations during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three day Europe visit.
"Bilateral collaboration with the three European countries and Ukraine will be an important part of deliberations during this visit," said Chauthaiwale.
He also added that on the backdrop of post-pandemic recovery which is challenged by the Ukraine war the importance of PM Modi's three-nation visit cannot be emphasized more.
PM Modi who arrived in Germany will hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz. On Monday is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries, along with other high-level interactions, the visit will conclude with a stopover in Paris on Wednesday where the Prime Minister will meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.
The BJP official noted that all three countries have a unique partnership with India and added that the visit encompasses diverse sectors such as defence, healthcare, science and technology, trade and investment, sustainable development as well as education.
While Ukraine will be an important part of deliberations during this visit, the above-mentioned sectors of bilateral collaboration are also equally important, he added.
He also said that the India-Nordic summit will also bring a unique opportunity to address several issues of mutual interests.
Notably, during his visit to Germany, PM Modi will hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz. PM Modi and Olaf Scholz will also co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). India has the IGC only with Germany, which is held every two years.
The 6th IGC will be followed by a high-level roundtable where PM and Chancellor Scholz will interact with the top CEOs of both countries.
