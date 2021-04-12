UP Panchayat polls: BJP takes disciplinary action against rebel candidates

-
ALSO READ
With 304 MLAs, BJP may easily win at least 8 RS seats from UP: Analysts
SP's Ram Gopal Yadav files nomination for Rajya Sabha election
Hardeep Puri, Arun Singh, Neeraj Shekhar, Laxmi Kant: BJP probables for RS
Parties move to 'real' from 'virtual' campaign in run-up to Bihar polls
Only 7% of MPs in current Lok Sabha claim to be farmers, majority from BJP
-
After facing a problem of plenty when it came to applicants for various posts in the ongoing Panchayat elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party is now saddled with rebel candidates.
The BJP in the state has now initiated disciplinary action against the rebel candidates.
The party has expelled its 11 office-bearers and workers, including three relatives of Bhadohi MLA, Ravindra Nath Tripathi, for contesting against the party's authorised candidates in the district Panchayat elections in Bhadohi district.
The party's Bhadohi district president Vinay Srivastava, in his letter to the president of Kashi Kshetra, Mahesh Chandra Srivastava, recommended strict action against these 11 persons for the anti-party behaviour.
He had recommended termination of their primary membership of the party and six-year expulsion.
The list included Sachin Tripathi, Chanda Bhushan Tripathi, Anirudh Tripathi (kin of Bhadohi BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi), Vibhuti Tiwari, Krishna Singh, Vikas Tiwari, Vipin Dubey, Pappu Sonkar, Rajan Yadav, Rajendra Pal Baghel, and Sharad Chand Pandey.
These leaders are contesting from different wards in Bhadohi in the forthcoming elections.
"We are going to crack the whip on rebel candidates. Indiscipline will not be tolerated and anyone who defies the party decision, should be prepared to face action," said a senior party functionary.--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU