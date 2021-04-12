UP Panchayat polls: BJP takes disciplinary action against rebel candidates

After facing a problem of plenty when it came to applicants for various posts in the ongoing Panchayat elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party is now saddled with rebel candidates.

The in the state has now initiated disciplinary action against the rebel candidates.

The party has expelled its 11 office-bearers and workers, including three relatives of Bhadohi MLA, Ravindra Nath Tripathi, for contesting against the party's authorised candidates in the district Panchayat in Bhadohi district.

The party's Bhadohi district president Vinay Srivastava, in his letter to the president of Kashi Kshetra, Mahesh Chandra Srivastava, recommended strict action against these 11 persons for the anti-party behaviour.

He had recommended termination of their primary membership of the party and six-year expulsion.

The list included Sachin Tripathi, Chanda Bhushan Tripathi, Anirudh Tripathi (kin of Bhadohi MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi), Vibhuti Tiwari, Krishna Singh, Vikas Tiwari, Vipin Dubey, Pappu Sonkar, Rajan Yadav, Rajendra Pal Baghel, and Sharad Chand Pandey.

These leaders are contesting from different wards in Bhadohi in the forthcoming

"We are going to crack the whip on rebel candidates. Indiscipline will not be tolerated and anyone who defies the party decision, should be prepared to face action," said a senior party functionary.--IANS

