West Bengal election 2021 LIVE updates: Phase 4 voting to begin at 7 am

West Bengal election 2021 LIVE updates: The fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 will take place today from 7 am to 6:30 pm. A total of 1,15,81,022 voters will decide the fate of 373 candidates in constituencies spread over Howrah (Part II), South 24 Parganas(Part III), Hooghly (Part II), Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. Of the 44 constituencies, nine assembly constituencies are in Howrah, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, nine in Cooch Behar and ten in Hooghly. The prominent faces going in Phase-IV polls are Babul Supriyo who will lock horns with sitting MLA Arup Biswas from Tollygunj, TMC’s secretary-general Partha Chatterjee will take on film actor Srabanti Chatterjee of the from Behala West, turncoat Rajib Banerjee who is contesting from Domjur in Howrah district on a ticket, MPs Locket Chatterjee and Nisith Pramanik from Chuchura and Dinhata, respectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool (TMC) are facing each other, as the and the CPI(M)-led Left Front has joined forces with Abbas Siddiqui's Indian Secular Front (ISF) to secure their place in the equation.

