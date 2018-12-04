Vaiko's Modi remarks to please someone for political favour: Radhakrishnan

Coming down heavily on MDMK leader for threatening to wave black flags at Prime Minister Narendra whenever he visited Tamil Nadu, Union Minister Pon Tuesday said he was making such remarks to "please someone."

" will definitely visit Tamil Nadu and is ready to face any sort of agitation, including black flag demonstration," he told reporters at the airport here.

was making the comments to "please someone" for "political favour," he said.

Taking a dig at Vaiko, said the MDMK supremo broke away from DMK, accusing it of conspiring against him and had vowed to teach a lesson to the party.

But he was now showering praises on DMK and wanted to make its leader (MK Stalin) the Chief Minister, he said.

Claiming that the MDMK wanted to remain in the DMK front, the senior BJP leader said many in the DMK considered as an "unwanted guest."

To a query on Mekedatu issue, said the Centre has given approval only to prepare a project report and not for construction of the dam.

Recently, the Central Water Commission had allowed Karnataka to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of a balancing reservoir cum drinking water project at Mekedatu across the Cauvery.

Last week, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had urged the Centre to withdraw its permission to Karnataka for preparing the DPR.

On relief measures in Gaja cyclone-hit areas in the State, he said additional quantum of funds would be decided after receiving the report from the central committee, whhich visited the affected areas recently.

The November 16 cyclone, which affected 12 districts in the state, had claimed 63 lives and left a huge trail of destruction, damaging houses, crops, disrupting electricity supply and uprooting lakhs of trees.