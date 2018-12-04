Congress-led People's Front will win over 80 seats in Telangana: RC Khuntia

Senior Congress leader Tuesday exuded confidence the party-led "People's Front" will win over 80 seats in the Assembly elections and form the next government in Telangana.

The Telangana AICC in-charge said party president Rahul Gandhi along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will address an election rally in Kodad in Suryapet district in the state on Wednesday.

Campaigning for the elections ends at 5 p.m on Wednesday.

Repeated visits by Rahul Gandhi and well organised meetings of the Congress and People's Front have created a sense of insecurity among the (Telangana) Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his group and colleagues, he said.

"We perceive that the Congress party-led People's Front is certainly coming to power by getting more than 80 seats in Telangana and that's why KCR (Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) is perturbed," Khuntia said at a press conference.

Alleging there were six to seven lakh bogus voters in the electoral rolls, the AICC leader said the party is going to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission on the issue.

He also alleged that 'false' cases are being filed against Congress leaders and warned officials not to "bow down" to the "pressure" being put by the present government.

He said officials should "not cross the Laxman Rekha" (limits) and discharge their duties as per law.

Assembly elections are scheduled in the state on December 7 and counting will be on December 11.