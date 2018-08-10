Venkaiah Naidu expunges remarks made by PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Chairman M Venkaiah on Friday expunged certain remarks made by in the House that were found to be "objectionable".

The remarks made by the while referring to the opposition's candidate B K Hariprasad for the post of deputy chairman were expunged after some members made a demand in this regard, according to the Secretariat.

Chairman had on Thursday said in the House that he will look into the remarks and see if there was something objectionable.

The remarks were made by the while felicitating newly-elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman in the House on Thursday.

Remarks made by the prime minister are rarely expunged.

Hariprasad said it was unfortunate that the prime minister had lowered the dignity of the House.

The chairman also expunged a word uttered by Union Minister during the felicitations.