Harivansh Singh new RS deputy chairman; beats oppn candidate by 20 votes

NDA candidate and JD(U) member Harivansh was on Thursday elected as Deputy Chairman, defeating opposition's B K Hariprasad.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu initiated the process of the election by calling for division of votes in the House.

While Harivansh secured 125 votes, Hariprasad got 105.

The post of has been lying vacant since the retirement of P J Kurien on July 1.

of the House Arun Jaitley, who is recovering from a kidney ailment, attended the proceedings after a long gap.