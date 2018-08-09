JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Unlike Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi ensured his party gets an heir after him
Business Standard

Harivansh Singh new RS deputy chairman; beats oppn candidate by 20 votes

The post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman has been lying vacant since the retirement of P J Kurien on July 1

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Harivansh Narayan Singh
Harivansh Narayan Singh

NDA candidate and JD(U) member Harivansh Narayan Singh was on Thursday elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, defeating opposition's B K Hariprasad.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu initiated the process of the election by calling for division of votes in the House.

While Harivansh Narayan Singh secured 125 votes, Hariprasad got 105.

The post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman has been lying vacant since the retirement of P J Kurien on July 1.

Leader of the House Arun Jaitley, who is recovering from a kidney ailment, attended the proceedings after a long gap.
First Published: Thu, August 09 2018. 13:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements