Harivansh Singh new RS deputy chairman; beats oppn candidate by 20 votes

NDA candidate and JD(U) member Harivansh Narayan Singh was on Thursday elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, defeating opposition's B K Hariprasad.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu initiated the process of the election by calling for division of votes in the House.
While Harivansh Narayan Singh secured 125 votes, Hariprasad got 105.
The post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman has been lying vacant since the retirement of P J Kurien on July 1.
Leader of the House Arun Jaitley, who is recovering from a kidney ailment, attended the proceedings after a long gap.
